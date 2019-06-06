Clear
Lourdes softball advances to Class 2A championship game

Their first state tournament in school history, the Eagles are showing they belong.

Posted: Jun 6, 2019 10:45 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

NORTH MANKATO, Minnesota -- The Eagles are heading to a place never seen in the history of their softball program -- the state championship game.

Lourdes defeated Annandale 8-6 in the quarterfinal round before defeating Pipestone 2-1 to advance to their first title game in program history. 

Eagles Head Coach Becky Macken was emotional describing the win and her seniors playing their final game in the championship round. 

"Some of them have been playing for four-to-five years now with us now so this is just the icing on the cake, they deserve this so lets hope we can get the win for them," Macken said.

Lourdes will face top seed Norwood-Young America on Friday at 2 p.m. 

