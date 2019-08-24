Clear
Lourdes soccer defeats Duluth Marshall; stays undefeated

Eagles roll on Saturday.

Posted: Aug 24, 2019 10:06 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

ROCHESTER, Minnesota -- After falling in the Section Title game last season, the Lourdes Eagles soccer team is red-hot to start 2019. The Eagles defeated Duluth Marshall 3-0 Saturday morning to start the year 2-0. 

Kilian Schotzko, Trent Neff and Bradley Allen tallied goals in the win. 

