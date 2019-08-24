Lourdes soccer defeats Duluth Marshall; stays undefeated

ROCHESTER, Minnesota -- After falling in the Section Title game last season, the Lourdes Eagles soccer team is red-hot to start 2019. The Eagles defeated Duluth Marshall 3-0 Saturday morning to start the year 2-0.
Kilian Schotzko, Trent Neff and Bradley Allen tallied goals in the win.
