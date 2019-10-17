Lourdes narrowly escapes Cotter in section championship

WINONA, Minn. - The Rochester Lourdes girl’s soccer team is headed to state!
The Eagles escaped with a 1-0 victory over Cotter in Thursday’s Section 1A championship game, with the lone goal being scored in the second half.
The state tournament brackets are set to be released on Saturday.
