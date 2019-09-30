Lourdes girls soccer defeats Kasson-Mantorville in rain-shortened game

KASSON, Minnesota -- In a lightning-shortened game, the Lourdes Eagles girls soccer team defeated Kasson-Mantorville 1-0 Monday night.
Bella Talbot scored the long goal of the night for the Eagles. Lourdes will next face Pine Island on Thursday.
KM will next face Byron on Tuesday.
