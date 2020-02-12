Lourdes girls prep for Thursday's section championship

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Lourdes girl’s hockey team has once again found itself in familiar territory. Thursday night, they will compete for the section title.

Last year, the Eagles made it to the state tournament but this year, they’re hoping to take it a step further. The team says they’re more than ready for Faribault, an opponent they just saw a month ago.

“Feeling pretty good, we had a not really close game with them, 4-0. Coming off our big section win, I’m feeling really good about it,” said Corrin Hanson.

For the Lourdes Eagles who receive a first-round bye, the road to the state tournament is simple; win one game and you’re into the section championship. Win another and you’re headed to state.

After shutting out Albert Lea 3-0 on Saturday and a tough regular-season schedule, Emma Schmitz says the Eagles are more than ready for the Falcons.

“Obviously we’ve had very good competition lately and I think that’s helped us for the rest of the season,” she said. “Going into these games we have to have the mindset like we’re playing a Breck or a Warroad team and just focus on that, and just play as hard as we can.”

However, the Eagles aren’t just content with a potential section championship. They want something much bigger.

“I think a lot of us had our eyes on the state tournament ever since last year,” Hanson added. “A lot of us put in the hard work this summer especially on the summer ice and we’ve all just known what’s at stake going into the section championship because we can underestimate Faribault even though we already beat them.”

Hanson is a step ahead – already eyeing-up potential foes at the state tournament.

“I’ve actually been looking at the poll on who could make it to the state tournament. Proctor, we could potentially see them again.”

The Eagles all agree on one thing – there’s nothing like winning a section title. Especially if they can do it in back-to-back years.

“It would be pretty amazing, especially for our seniors,” said Schmitz. “I think that it’d be a huge opportunity for all of us to go to state our last year, just have fun and not end our season right away.”

Lourdes will battle Faribault for the Section 1A title on Feb. 13 in Owatonna at 7:30 PM.