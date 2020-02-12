Clear
SEVERE WX : Wind Chill Advisory - Wind Chill Warning View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Lourdes girls prep for Thursday's section championship

The Eagles look for back-to-back Section 1A crowns.

Posted: Feb 12, 2020 10:52 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Lourdes girl’s hockey team has once again found itself in familiar territory. Thursday night, they will compete for the section title.

Last year, the Eagles made it to the state tournament but this year, they’re hoping to take it a step further. The team says they’re more than ready for Faribault, an opponent they just saw a month ago.

“Feeling pretty good, we had a not really close game with them, 4-0. Coming off our big section win, I’m feeling really good about it,” said Corrin Hanson.

For the Lourdes Eagles who receive a first-round bye, the road to the state tournament is simple; win one game and you’re into the section championship. Win another and you’re headed to state.

After shutting out Albert Lea 3-0 on Saturday and a tough regular-season schedule, Emma Schmitz says the Eagles are more than ready for the Falcons.

“Obviously we’ve had very good competition lately and I think that’s helped us for the rest of the season,” she said. “Going into these games we have to have the mindset like we’re playing a Breck or a Warroad team and just focus on that, and just play as hard as we can.”

However, the Eagles aren’t just content with a potential section championship. They want something much bigger.

“I think a lot of us had our eyes on the state tournament ever since last year,” Hanson added. “A lot of us put in the hard work this summer especially on the summer ice and we’ve all just known what’s at stake going into the section championship because we can underestimate Faribault even though we already beat them.”

Hanson is a step ahead – already eyeing-up potential foes at the state tournament.

“I’ve actually been looking at the poll on who could make it to the state tournament. Proctor, we could potentially see them again.”

The Eagles all agree on one thing – there’s nothing like winning a section title. Especially if they can do it in back-to-back years.

“It would be pretty amazing, especially for our seniors,” said Schmitz. “I think that it’d be a huge opportunity for all of us to go to state our last year, just have fun and not end our season right away.”

Lourdes will battle Faribault for the Section 1A title on Feb. 13 in Owatonna at 7:30 PM.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Few Clouds
-9° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: -14°
Feels Like: -35°
Albert Lea
Clear
-8° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: -17°
Feels Like: -27°
Austin
Broken Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: -12°
Feels Like: -20°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: -11°
Feels Like: -17°
Rochester
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: -14°
Feels Like: -21°
Brutal cold is coming
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

SAW: Gabe Madsen

Image

StormTeam 3 Tour at St. Pius X (10 pm show)

Image

Lourdes preps for section championship

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 2/12

Image

Next steps for Albert Lea Healthcare

Image

Bridge Ave. reconstruction concerns

Image

Will my car start tomorrow?

Image

How to protect your pipes

Image

Continuing to address racial inequality in schools

Image

Fake pet medication danger

Community Events