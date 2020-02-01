Clear

Lourdes girls hockey uses three third period goals to defeat Delano

Cardiac Eagles at it again.

Posted: Feb 1, 2020 9:52 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

ROCHESTER, Minnesota - What a senior day it was for the Lourdes girl's hockey team. The Eagles faced a 2-0 deficit through two periods, ultimately defeating Delano/Rockford 3-2. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 26°
Albert Lea
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 30°
Austin
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 30°
Charles City
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 28°
Rochester
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 22°
A beautiful weekend in store
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

New Austin Community Recreation Center YMCA opens on Monday

Image

Plunging for Pink

Image

Grizzlies defeat Bulls in Pink the Rink game

Image

Top of Iowa Conference wrestling champions

Image

Lourdes girls hockey uses three third period goals to defeat Delano

Image

Dodge County girls fall at home to Hutchinson

Image

Sports Overtime highlights part two

Image

Sports Overtime highlights part one

Image

Fact Checking Politicans

Image

The Future of Ramp 6

Community Events