Lourdes girls hockey uses three third period goals to defeat Delano

ROCHESTER, Minnesota - What a senior day it was for the Lourdes girl's hockey team. The Eagles faced a 2-0 deficit through two periods, ultimately defeating Delano/Rockford 3-2.
