Lourdes falls to Goodhue in section semifinal

KASSON, Minn. - The Lourdes Eagles have been on a mission this season to get back to the state tournament. Last season, the Eagles made it Minneapolis and would have likely won a state title had it not been for the COVID-19 shutdowns.

The Eagles knew they had the potential to reach the state tournament for a second consecutive year, even without some key pieces from last season.

“I think the girls have really put together a tough mindset the last few weeks wanting to not only defend the (section) title but show that they are a slightly different team than last year and show that they can still compete and get it done,” said Head Coach Aaron Berg.

Like many teams across the country, the 2021 season didn’t come without a variety of challenges for the Eagles. Late in the season, they were without several key pieces, allowing the team to find its depth, giving the bench valuable experience.

“It did kind of rally the troops a little bit and we took a few on the chin there, but in the end, we came out ahead,” Berg said. “Getting some players some valuable experience and showing that it does take a team to win a championship.”

The Eagles put their skills to the test Tuesday night in the Section 1AA semifinal against Goodhue but fell short 64-45. CJ Adamson led Lourdes with 18 points.

“It’s been kind of a weird, fun and fast year because it’s gone so fast. There’s been, fortunately for us, not a lot of COVID-related situations but every day is a new day and you can’t take the moment for granted. Enjoy it while you’ve got it,” Berg said.

Lourdes finished the 2021 season with an 11-9 record.