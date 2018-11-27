Lourdes caps off incredible season

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – The action was decided at the gargantuan U.S. Bank Stadium in downtown Minneapolis. The Lourdes Eagles are 2018 Class 3A State Champions after defeating Fairmont, 24-7.

Coach Mike Kesler would be the first one to tell anyone that this year’s state championship was because of last season.

“We had the seniors, last year’s juniors, we sat them down in the auditorium and we said, ‘hey, it starts tomorrow and they really took that,’” said Kesler.

To say that the Lourdes Eagles were dominant this season is a bit of an understatement. Win after win, it culminated with its third 3A state title in five seasons. One player that stood out in the win over Fairmont was running back Zach Jungels, whose running style has given him a new name.

“I don’t feel bad about it,” said Jungels. “It’s my nickname – the Antelope Man.”

The Antelope Man ran for more than 200 yards and two touchdowns, including a 50 yard touchdown run that helped put the game out of reach.

“I almost fumbled the ball, too,” Jungels added. “I guess I was too excited when I was running, I saw a lot of green grass.”

His teammate, Pat Leary, said it was a product of the hard work Jungels had put in all year.

“He was in the weight room every single day after he was running – doing sprints,” said Leary. “We all fed off him in the offseason, he was a great vibe in the weight room.”

After all the hard work the team has put in throughout the season, it has finally paid off. I t was another dominant season for the Lourdes Eagles and they cap it off with another state championship.