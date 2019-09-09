Lourdes boy's soccer ties BSM in the rain

ROCHESTER, Minnesota -- One of the few games not to be rained out, the Lourdes Eagles boy's soccer team couldn't muster any offense, tying Benilde-St. Margaret.
In a game moved up two hours due to impeding storms, neither team scored.
The Eagles will next face Lake City on Tuesday.
