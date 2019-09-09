Clear

Lourdes boy's soccer ties BSM in the rain

The Eagles couldn't move the offense on a sluggish field.

Posted: Sep 9, 2019 10:38 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

ROCHESTER, Minnesota -- One of the few games not to be rained out, the Lourdes Eagles boy's soccer team couldn't muster any offense, tying Benilde-St. Margaret. 

In a game moved up two hours due to impeding storms, neither team scored. 

The Eagles will next face Lake City on Tuesday. 

