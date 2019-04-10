Clear
Lourdes' boy's basketball coach David Norris steps down

After two seasons, Norris will leave the Eagles sideline

Posted: Apr. 9, 2019 10:50 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

ROCHESTER, Minnesota -- Lourdes boy's basketball Head Coach David Norris has stepped down from the position, Eagles Athletic Director Steve Strickland confirmed today.

Norris was the Lourdes head man for two seasons, recording a 30-21 record. A coaching search will begin in the coming weeks.

