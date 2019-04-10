ROCHESTER, Minnesota -- Lourdes boy's basketball Head Coach David Norris has stepped down from the position, Eagles Athletic Director Steve Strickland confirmed today.
Norris was the Lourdes head man for two seasons, recording a 30-21 record. A coaching search will begin in the coming weeks.
Related Content
- Lourdes' boy's basketball coach David Norris steps down
- SAW: Lourdes' Trey Billmeier
- SAW: Lourdes' Emma Schmitz
- Former Lourdes coach pleads guilty to child sex crimes
- Lourdes' Kesler wins coach of the year award
- Osage volleyball coach steps down
- Lourdes Defense Continues to Shine
- Lourdes gearing up for state tournament
- Lourdes Girls Hockey off to Fast Start
- Lourdes girls hockey aims for state title
Scroll for more content...