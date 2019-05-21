Lourdes baseball looks to continue undefeated season

ROCHESTER, Minnesota -- Another year, another dream season for a Lourdes team. This year, it's the baseball program having success.

The Eagles baseball team is undefeated on the season heading into the section tournament. Lourdes defeated Cannon Falls in dominating fashion, a 14-0 win over the Bombers to win the Hiawatha Valley League Championship.

The team will face Pine Island in the section tournament Wednesday at 5 P.M.