Lourdes baseball looks to continue undefeated season

A core of seniors at their disposal, Lourdes is having a dream season.

Posted: May. 21, 2019 10:43 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

ROCHESTER, Minnesota -- Another year, another dream season for a Lourdes team. This year, it's the baseball program having success.

The Eagles baseball team is undefeated on the season heading into the section tournament. Lourdes defeated Cannon Falls in dominating fashion, a 14-0 win over the Bombers to win the Hiawatha Valley League Championship.

The team will face Pine Island in the section tournament Wednesday at 5 P.M. 

