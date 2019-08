Lourdes baseball coach resigns

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Lourdes High School Activities Twitter account announced on Tuesday that Lourdes head baseball coach Dan Herold had resigned.

In a phone conversation, Activities Director Steve Strickland told KIMT News 3 Sports Director Kaleb Gillock that the resignation was solely for personal reasons.

Herold coached the Eagles to 190 wins and 73 losses in 11 seasons, including two MSHSL state tournament appearances.