Lourdes announces hiring of new baseball coach

The hiring comes two weeks after the resignation of Dan Herold.

Posted: Sep 10, 2019 10:59 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Just two weeks after Lourdes High School baseball coach Dan Herold resigned, the activities department posted on Twitter Tuesday that it was excited to announce the hiring of Dave Jenson as the new baseball coach.

Jenson is a science teacher at the school.

Lourdes went undefeated in the regular season and the went 3-2 in section play during the 2019 season.

