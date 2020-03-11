Lourdes advances to 2A semifinal

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota - The Lourdes Eagles weren't fazed by heavy competition in the state tournament. The Eagles never let off the gas in the game, defeating Concordia Academy 71-55 to advance to Friday's 2A semifinal game.
Lourdes will face fourth-seeded Waseca Friday at six.
Even though the Eagles got out to a great start, star forward Alyssa Ustby said the nerves kicked in, but quickly went away.
"There was a lot of nerves and when you see your students from your school and your family's right behind you, that really settles those nerves and turns it into excitement from there," Ustby said.
