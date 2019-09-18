ROCHESTER, Minn. - Where is Lourdes High School senior Alyssa Ustby going to play college ball? Well, she let the world know on Wednesday evening.
Ustby stated in a Tweet that she will be going to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill where she will play college basketball for the Tarheels.
During the 2018-19 basketball season, Ustby averaged 25.6 points and 13.3 rebounds per contest. That ranked her 12th in the entire state of Minnesota for her scoring average as a junior.
The Tarheels went 18-15 last year including a trip to the NCAA tournament.
Related Content
- Lourdes' Ustby to play college hoops at North Carolina
- SAW: Lourdes' Trey Billmeier
- SAW: Lourdes' Emma Schmitz
- Lourdes baseball coach resigns
- Two dead, four wounded in North Carolina college shooting
- Lourdes Defense Continues to Shine
- SAW: Rochester Lourdes' Pat Leary
- Countdown to Kickoff: Lourdes Eagles
- Minnesota first responders head for North Carolina
- Lourdes gearing up for state tournament
Scroll for more content...