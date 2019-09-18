Clear
Lourdes' Ustby to play college hoops at North Carolina

The senior announced her decision on Twitter Wednesday evening.

Posted: Sep 18, 2019 11:14 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Where is Lourdes High School senior Alyssa Ustby going to play college ball? Well, she let the world know on Wednesday evening.

Ustby stated in a Tweet that she will be going to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill where she will play college basketball for the Tarheels.

During the 2018-19 basketball season, Ustby averaged 25.6 points and 13.3 rebounds per contest. That ranked her 12th in the entire state of Minnesota for her scoring average as a junior.

The Tarheels went 18-15 last year including a trip to the NCAA tournament.

