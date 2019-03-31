Lourdes' Kesler wins coach of the year award

ROCHESTER, Minnesota -- Lourdes Head Football Coach Mike Kesler was named the Minnesota Football Coaches Association State 2018 Coach of the Year Saturday. This comes after Kesler guided the Eagles to an undefeated season, defeating each of their opponents by double digits en route to their third state championship in five years.
