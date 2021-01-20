Lourdes High School to return to all in-person classes

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The Rochester Catholic Schools (RCS) system says Lourdes High School will join its other four campuses with full in-person classes on February 1.

Lourdes is currently using the so-called hybrid learning platform for students.

“Over the past several months, RCS has implemented and managed various learning platforms at each of our schools to provide the safest and best educational experience for our students,” says Dr. John Wald, Co-Chair of the RCS Board of Trustees. “We remain committed to providing in-person learning as much as possible while holding the health and well-being of our community at the forefront.”

RCS is also announcing a tuition freeze for the 2021-2022 school year.

“We understand the hardships many of our families are facing and are devoted to our mission of providing a quality, faith-filled education for all of our students,” says Monica Steinmetz, RCS Director of Admissions. “It is our goal and desire to partner with our families throughout the entire educational journey of their children from preschool through high school.”

RCS says all five of its schools will continue to closely monitor COVID-19 activity following Olmsted County Public Health requirements and are prepared to adjust the learning model at any point deemed necessary.