Lourdes High School students publish book

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Students at Lourdes High School can now call themselves published authors.

That’s because 20 teens and a few faculty members contributed to a book called “Aerie.”

“I wanted to encourage young writers,” John Schreiber, the English teacher at Lourdes, said. “That was the ultimate goal, and this was the way to do it.”

It’s a collection of creative writing and poems. Students served as authors, editors, and even artists for the book.

“High schoolers really do, they can create stuff that is meaningful and powerful,” Kristen Watkins, one of the student writers, said. “It's not just writing like research papers and stuff. We actually do have more of a creative side.”

Schreiber said he wanted to provide an outlet for creative writing.

Students who contributed hope their work has a message for others.

“To sometimes just tune into that creative side of theirs and look at like the bigger picture of like what you can do I guess with your imagination,” Jacinta Nguyen, another student writer, said.

The school plans to publish a second volume next year.

“Writing's really powerful,” Watkins said. “It has just the power to move people in a way that other things don't.”

To buy a copy of the book, click here.