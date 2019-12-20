Lourdes High School students donated gifts to 3 families

ROCHESTER, Minn.- For the past 17 years, students from Lourdes High School have been donating their own time and money to give presents to families in the community. It's part of the national organization, Adopt-A-Family.

The average amount of money a household spends on Christmas is $800, but not every family can afford that. That's why students at Lourdes donated gifts to 3 different families this year - easing the stress and bringing smiles to a total of 22 people. The different classrooms that participated in Adopt-A-Family went shopping for the families and got to personally pick out the gifts. Junior Christina Peña, said it's fun being creative and picking out gifts for other children in the community. "I feel like it teaches you a different perspective of christmas because I feel like most of us just think of it as in your own family, but it's just a way that you can affect other people's christmas," explained Peña.

Even though this program isn't new to Lourdes High School, it was the first year for Katherine Smith, the director of campus ministry. She said it's great to see how the students are aware of what the season of giving is truly about. "I found it very powerful to see the ways the students can recognize that and desire to share part of their own life and joy with other people," Smith said.

The students dropped off the gifts at Zumbro Lutheran Church in time for Christmas.