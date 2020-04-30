Lourdes High School passes out caps and gowns for socially distant graduation ceremony

ROCHESTER, Minn. - High school seniors have been counting down the days until graduation ever since the 2019-2020 school year began. Now, their graduations won't be same as they had planned. Seniors are finishing up their final stretch of high school education at home, online, not at school.

To get students ready for graduation, Lourdes High School staff passed out graduation caps and gowns on Thursday. Seniors and their families drove up and stayed in their vehicles while staff members equipped with masks and gloves handed over the outfits.

"It was kind of crazy because at the beginning of the year, I'm like, I'm ready to leave and everything, but now that we're in quarantine, I do kind of miss coming to the classroom every week. Its kind of regretting that we don't have the rest of our year here," says senior Emiliano Kosnopfal.

The school is finalizing plans for a socially distant graduation ceremony.