Lourdes High School launches online teaching for students

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Students aren't in school right now, but staff at Lourdes High School are still teaching their students, from home through the computer.

For the next two weeks, the students will be having class online. Everyday, the students will spend a few hours meeting with their teachers through video. The teachers are able to engage with the students and assign homework, just like they do in class.

Sarah Groven is the Director of Counseling. Her job is to make sure the students and teachers have everything they need and the classes are running smoothly. She explained their goal by doing this is to make sure the students know the teachers are there for them and they do still care during this tough time. Groven told KIMT the feedback so far has been very positive. "We know that we've gotta figure out the best way to make not only these two weeks, but their next three months memorable, no matter how that looks at this point," Groven said. "We're not sure where we're gonna go from here, but knowing and making sure that they feel connected is our number one."

Ultimately, the school wants to make sure the students are still learning and they know they're not being forgotten about. "We're looking at plans for the future in case this lasts a little bit longer," said Groven. "The senior class is probably on our mind more than anyone and we wanna make sure that we can create an experience for them that they will still be able to, memorable is already been taken care of, but something that they can remember and feel good about in the future."

Groven said the teachers are getting creative and learning different ways to teach the students everyday.