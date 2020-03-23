Clear
BREAKING NEWS Minnesota Gov. Walz to self-quarantine after contact with Coronavirus Full Story
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Lourdes High School launches online teaching for students

Schools throughout the nation are out, as we work to flatten the curve of COVID-19 cases, but some students are still learning their education.

Posted: Mar 23, 2020 9:28 AM
Posted By: Madelyne Watkins

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Students aren't in school right now, but staff at Lourdes High School are still teaching their students, from home through the computer.

For the next two weeks, the students will be having class online. Everyday, the students will spend a few hours meeting with their teachers through video. The teachers are able to engage with the students and assign homework, just like they do in class.

Sarah Groven is the Director of Counseling. Her job is to make sure the students and teachers have everything they need and the classes are running smoothly. She explained their goal by doing this is to make sure the students know the teachers are there for them and they do still care during this tough time. Groven told KIMT the feedback so far has been very positive. "We know that we've gotta figure out the best way to make not only these two weeks, but their next three months memorable, no matter how that looks at this point," Groven said. "We're not sure where we're gonna go from here, but knowing and making sure that they feel connected is our number one."

Ultimately, the school wants to make sure the students are still learning and they know they're not being forgotten about. "We're looking at plans for the future in case this lasts a little bit longer," said Groven. "The senior class is probably on our mind more than anyone and we wanna make sure that we can create an experience for them that they will still be able to, memorable is already been taken care of, but something that they can remember and feel good about in the future."

Groven said the teachers are getting creative and learning different ways to teach the students everyday.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 35°
Albert Lea
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 32°
Austin
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 33°
Charles City
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 31°
Rochester
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 27°
Rain and clouds this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Flattening the curve: online learning

Image

Coronavirus testing process

Image

Gas prices under $2 in both Minnesota and Iowa

Image

The Landing hosts Saturday supper

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Monday

${item.thumbnail.title}

Stormteam 3: Not a lot of sun in the forecast

Image

Byron School District passes out educational materials

Image

Sean Weather 3/22

Image

Religious groups making adjustments during coronavirus pandemic

Image

Fundraisers going virtual amid pandemic

Community Events