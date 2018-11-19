Clear

Lourdes Girls Hockey off to Fast Start

The Eagles have played tough opponents to start the year. That has them tested for the rest of the season.

Posted: Nov. 19, 2018 11:02 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

ROCHESTER, Minnesota - The Lourdes football program has received a lot of attention this year. But the girls hockey team is another team having a great run so far.

The Eagles have won three of their first four games, including a 10-0 win over a ranked Red Wing team. The offense is averaging four goals-per-game while the defense has allowed more than one goal once and has two shutouts. 

Lourdes has faced three ranked teams so far, preparing them for the rest of the season.

"Starting off the season with such strong competition, really prepares us later on for like sections and if we make it to the state tournament," defenseman Clara Billings said.

The Eagles will host Mahtomedi on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

