Lourdes Eagles try to find closure as state tournament ends

The Eagles were favored to win the Class 2A Championship.

Posted: Mar 14, 2020 10:07 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

ROCHESTER, Minnesota - "It was the saddest thing ever, I don't think I've cried much more than I did there," Lourdes senior Alyssa Ustby said. 

It has been an emotion last couple of days for the Lourdes Eagles girls basketball team. The Eagles were favored to win the Class 2A State Championship, but like all other high school teams, their season ended prematurely. 

"We were walking to practice and we had to sit down before starting practice and break the news to them and it's one of the most difficult things I've done as a coach," Lourdes Head Coach Aaron Berg said. 

After realizing their state tournament ended, the team decided to stay in Minneapolis an extra night, a night in turn the group will never forget.

"Taking that extra night and not coming home right away was the best decision we made," Ustby said. "We were all piled in one bed and just like goofing around and we went out to eat. All I remember like Emma spitting spitballs across the table at Applebees."

The team was welcomed home today with posters, balloons and memories of a season that will imfamously be remembered. 

