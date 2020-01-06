Clear

Lourdes Eagles chase 1,000 wins

The Eagles are looking to become the first Minnesota girl's basketball program to achieve the feat.

Posted: Jan 6, 2020 10:41 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

ROCHESTER, Minnesota - Let's face it, winning is hard.

The Lourdes Eagles have won more games than any other team in Minnesota girl's basketball. Now, they need just one more.

"They know that they're working toward history," Eagles Head Coach Aaron Berg said. 

With their next victory, Lourdes will reach the 1,000 win mark, a feat never before reach in the state.

"It's just a special honor to achieve that," former head coach Myron Glass said.

Glass knows a thing or two about winning. The hall of famer won 719 at Lourdes in his 31-year career at the school.

"I was around for the first victory way back in the early 70s," Glass said. "It's just been great with coach berg and following the kids, the kids have just kept rolling."

"What he was able to accomplish here is truly amazing," Berg said. "I can't imagine what it would take to do this for 31 years and do so at such a high level."

Star forward Alyssa Utsby is used to being in the record book. The senior tallied her 2,000th career point Dec. 27. 1,000 is another special feat.

"It's something that's really special and looking at past teams and their success," Utsby said. "It's really a tradition we take to heart and we want to continue here."

The next one will put them in the record book. But for the Eagles, it's just another win.

"I think it's going to be like any other game but we know that we got that 1,000th win and we're just going to keep winning from there," Ustby said. 

Lourdes will face Stewartville Tuesday at 7:15 P.M. 

