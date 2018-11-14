Lourdes Defense Continues to Shine

Coming off back-to-back shutouts against Jordan and Dover-Eyota, the Lourdes defense is playing their best football. Head Coach Mike Kesler said experience is key to the team's success.

"The kids have been here before. They've been in big games before, lots of big game experience," Kesler said. "I think that is critical."

The Eagles will face Pierz in the 3A Semifinal game at U.S. Bank Stadium on Saturday at 2 p.m. Lourdes is looking for their first state championship since 2016.