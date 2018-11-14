Clear

Lourdes Defense Continues to Shine

The Eagle defense has shut down opponents all season wrong, part of the reason why they're undefeated.

Posted: Nov. 13, 2018 10:48 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

Coming off back-to-back shutouts against Jordan and Dover-Eyota, the Lourdes defense is playing their best football. Head Coach Mike Kesler said experience is key to the team's success.

"The kids have been here before. They've been in big games before, lots of big game experience," Kesler said. "I think that is critical."

The Eagles will face Pierz in the 3A Semifinal game at U.S. Bank Stadium on Saturday at 2 p.m. Lourdes is looking for their first state championship since 2016. 

