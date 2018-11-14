Coming off back-to-back shutouts against Jordan and Dover-Eyota, the Lourdes defense is playing their best football. Head Coach Mike Kesler said experience is key to the team's success.
"The kids have been here before. They've been in big games before, lots of big game experience," Kesler said. "I think that is critical."
The Eagles will face Pierz in the 3A Semifinal game at U.S. Bank Stadium on Saturday at 2 p.m. Lourdes is looking for their first state championship since 2016.
Related Content
- Lourdes Defense Continues to Shine
- Lourdes gearing up for state tournament
- Mellman's shining moment
- UPDATE: Rochester Fire Department on scene at Lourdes High School
- Gophers fire defensive coordinator
- Rochester Lourdes' run of success part of a dream scenario for its coach
- Lourdes and Dover-Eyota set to clash in section championship game
- Kavanaugh case shines light on sexual assault
- Defense calls Bowers' grandmother as first witness
- Cousins, defense lead Vikings over Eagles 23-21
Scroll for more content...