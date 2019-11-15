Lourdes' Alyssa Ustby signs letter of intent to UNC

ROCHESTER, Minnesota -- It's been quite the year for Alyssa Ustby. The three-sport star was an all-state performer in girl's basketball, soccer and softball. But it was the court that was always her calling.

The senior signed her national letter of intent Friday, trading in her purple for tarheel blue. Surrounded by her friends and family, Ustby said the moment was surreal.

"It's really unbelievable," Ustby said. "I couldn't have imagined something as big as this and I'm so honored and so happy and so blessed to be able to say I'm committed to a university and such a university like North Carolina because they've got it all."