Lourdes wins HVL Gold with nailbiting win over Kasson-Mantorville

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Lourdes Eagles took clinched the Hiawatha Valley Gold Division with a 63-62 victory over Kasson-Mantorville on Tuesday. Annemarie Sieve hit the game-winner for Lourdes.
Click the video player above to view Tuesday's highlights.
