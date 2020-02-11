Clear
Lourdes wins HVL Gold with nailbiting win over Kasson-Mantorville

The Eagles won a nailbiter, 63 to 62.

Posted: Feb 11, 2020 11:15 PM
Updated: Feb 11, 2020 11:16 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Lourdes Eagles took clinched the Hiawatha Valley Gold Division with a 63-62 victory over Kasson-Mantorville on Tuesday. Annemarie Sieve hit the game-winner for Lourdes.

