Louisiana man charged with SE Iowa murder

Moshun Reed
Body found in Burlington home Sunday afternoon.

Posted: Oct 28, 2019 8:37 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

BURLINGTON, Iowa (AP) — Police have charged a Louisiana man with murder in the death of a man whose body was found in an eastern Iowa home.

Burlington police say officers on Monday charged 19-year-old Moshun Dee Reed, of Shreveport, with first-degree murder in the death of 36-year-old Tito Randall Kingsby, of Burlington.

Police found Kingsby's body after being called to a Burlington home Sunday afternoon.

An autopsy of Kingsby's body is planned Wednesday.

The Hawk Eye newspaper reports police initially arrested Reed on an outstanding Louisiana warrant Sunday night and arrested him on the murder charge Monday.

Reed is being held in the Des Moines County jail.

