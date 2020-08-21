Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Loughlin, Giannulli get prison time in college bribery plot

Lori Loughlin
Lori Loughlin

“Full House” star Lori Loughlin will be sentenced to two months in prison after a judge accepted her plea deal with prosecutors for paying $500,000 in bribes to cheat the college admissions process.

Posted: Aug 21, 2020 2:20 PM
Posted By: By ALANNA DURKIN RICHER Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — “Full House” actor Lori Loughlin must serve two months in prison and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, must serve five months for paying half a million dollars in bribes to get their two daughters into the University of Southern California as rowing recruits, a federal judge ruled Friday.

U.S. District Judge Nathaniel Gorton sentenced the couple in separate hearings held via videoconference because of the coronavirus pandemic three months after they admitted to charges in the case that laid bare the lengths to which wealthy parents will go to get their kids into elite universities. Both Loughlin and Giannulli were ordered to surrender Nov. 19.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Justin O’Connell said Loughlin wasn’t content with the advantages her children already had thanks to their wealth and “was focused on getting what she wanted, no matter how and no matter the cost.” He said prison time was was necessary to send a message that “everyone no matter your status is accountable in our justice system.”

Loughlin initially appeared calm, showing little emotion as her attorney BJ Trach said she is “profoundly sorry” for her actions. But when it was Loughlin's turn to address the judge, she forced back tears as she apologized.

"I made an awful decision. I went along with a plan to give my daughters an unfair advantage in the college admissions process and in doing so I ignored my intuition and allowed myself to be swayed from my moral compass,” she said. “I have great faith in God and I believe in redemption and I will do everything in my power to redeem myself and use this experience as a catalyst to do good.”

Trach said Loughlin has begun volunteering at a elementary school in LA with children with special needs.

Describing the “devastating” impact the charges have had on the 56-year-old actor's family life and career, Trach said: “Lori lost the acting career she spent 40 years building.”

Loughlin's lawyer and Giannulli both alluded to bullying their daughters faced after the charges were made public. Brach said the family was forced to hire security for their daughters because of the intense publicity and bullying they faced, and that Loughlin has sought to repair her relationship with her daughters.

Giannulli told the judge earlier Friday that he “deeply” regrets the harm that his actions have caused his daughters, wife and others.

“I take full responsibility for my conduct. I am ready to accept the consequences and move forward, with the lessons I’ve learned from this experience,” Giannulli, 57, said in a stoic statement.

In accepting Giannulli's plea deal, Gorton said the prison terms are “sufficient but not greater than necessary punishment under the circumstances.” Gorton scolded Giannulli for what he described as “breathtaking fraud” made possible by his wealth and privilege.

“You were not stealing bread to feed your family. You have no excuse for your crime and that makes it all the more blameworthy,” the judge told Giannulli before officially sentencing him.

Under the plea deal, Giannulli will also pay a $250,000 fine and perform 250 hours of community service. Loughlin will pay a $150,000 fine and perform 100 hours of community service. Unlike most plea agreements, in which the judge remains free to decide the defendant’s sentence, Loughlin’s and Giannulli’s proposed prison terms were binding once accepted.

The famous couple’s sentencing comes three months after they reversed course and admitted to participating in the college admissions cheating scheme that has laid bare the lengths to which some wealthy parents will go to get their kids into elite universities.

They are among nearly 30 prominent parents to plead guilty in the case, which federal prosecutors dubbed “Operation Varsity Blues.” It uncovered hefty bribes to get undeserving kids into college with rigged test scores or fake athletic credentials.

Loughlin and Giannulli had insisted for more than a year that they believed their payments were “legitimate donations” and accused prosecutors of hiding crucial evidence that could prove the couple’s innocence because it would undermine their case.

Their about-face came shortly after the judge rejected their bid to dismiss the case over allegations of misconduct by federal agents.

The case shattered the clean image of Loughlin, who gained fame for her role as the wholesome Aunt Becky in the sitcom “Full House” that ran from the late 1980s to mid-1990s, and later became queen of the Hallmark channel with her holiday movies and the series “When Calls the Heart.”

Other parents who’ve been sentenced to prison in the case have later urged the judge to allow them to serve their terms in home confinement because of the coronavirus pandemic, but Gorton, known in the courthouse for handing out tough sentences, has denied such requests.

Before Friday, the couple had not made any public statements since their arrest and — unlike every other parent sentenced to far in the case — they did not submit letters expressing regret or notes of support from family and friends to the judge by the deadline, although the Gorton said he received two letters in support of Loughlin the day of the sentencing.

Prosecutors said Giannulli deserves a tougher sentence because he was “the more active participant in the scheme,” while Loughlin “took a less active role, but was nonetheless fully complicit.”

The couple funneled money through a sham charity operated by Singer to get their two daughters into USC as crew recruits, even though neither was a rower, authorities said. Singer, who has also pleaded guilty, was expected to testify against them if they had gone to trial.

Investigators had recorded phone calls and emails showing the couple worked with Singer to get their daughters into USC with fake athletic profiles depicting them as star rowers. In one email, Singer told Loughlin and Giannulli he needed a picture of their older daughter on a rowing machine in workout clothes “like a real athlete.”

Prosecutors said the couple allowed the girls “to become complicit in crime,” instructing them to pose on rowing machines for photos and warning their younger daughter not too say too much to her high school counselor to avoid getting caught.

When the counselor began questioning their crew credentials, Giannulli angrily confronted the counselor and asked why he was “trying to ruin or get in the way of their opportunities,” the counselor wrote in notes detailed in court documents.

After the couple successfully bribed their younger daughter’s way into USC, Singer forwarded them a letter saying she was let in because of her “potential to make a significant contribution to the intercollegiate athletic program,” prosecutors wrote.

Loughlin responded: “This is wonderful news! (high-five emoji),” according to court filings.

Among the high-profile parents who have been sent to prison for participating in the scam is “Desperate Housewives” actress Felicity Huffman. She served nearly two weeks behind bars late last year after she admitted to paying $15,000 to have someone correct her daughter’s entrance exam answers.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 67308

Reported Deaths: 1791
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin21050860
Ramsey8312280
Dakota5048108
Anoka4177116
Stearns301921
Washington247851
Olmsted187724
Nobles180711
Scott178225
Mower11393
Rice10968
Wright10196
Blue Earth10185
Carver9914
Clay80740
Sherburne80111
Kandiyohi7531
St. Louis70721
Lyon4363
Todd4362
Nicollet39613
Watonwan3953
Steele3782
Freeborn3771
Benton3423
Beltrami2861
Winona28617
Le Sueur2852
McLeod2821
Crow Wing27915
Chisago2381
Goodhue2329
Otter Tail2294
Martin2146
Cottonwood1930
Waseca1931
Polk1714
Becker1701
Pipestone1669
Carlton1621
Isanti1560
Itasca15312
Douglas1461
Dodge1430
Murray1321
Pine1320
Chippewa1261
Unassigned12046
Wabasha1070
Morrison1041
Brown1012
Faribault990
Sibley992
Rock930
Meeker912
Jackson870
Cass863
Koochiching843
Mille Lacs833
Fillmore780
Pennington741
Renville695
Houston630
Lincoln620
Roseau580
Swift581
Yellow Medicine570
Grant554
Pope550
Kanabec484
Aitkin441
Norman430
Wilkin413
Redwood400
Hubbard390
Mahnomen311
Wadena310
Marshall300
Big Stone290
Red Lake270
Lake250
Stevens220
Traverse190
Clearwater150
Lac qui Parle100
Lake of the Woods70
Cook60
Kittson30

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 54375

Reported Deaths: 1009
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk11436212
Woodbury388454
Black Hawk343367
Linn266789
Johnson231124
Dallas205635
Scott193317
Dubuque186834
Buena Vista180912
Marshall154528
Pottawattamie148431
Story147716
Wapello98239
Muscatine91648
Crawford7693
Sioux7353
Cerro Gordo69120
Webster6878
Warren6284
Clinton6005
Tama57729
Plymouth57215
Jasper51029
Wright4901
Dickinson3935
Louisa38114
Des Moines3682
Washington31610
Boone3023
Carroll2692
Franklin26816
Bremer2577
Marion2470
Hamilton2422
Clay2261
Clarke2163
Lee2105
Emmet2096
Hardin2051
Shelby2031
Henry1904
Benton1811
Floyd1793
Jackson1741
Poweshiek1728
Allamakee1644
Buchanan1571
Guthrie1555
Mahaska15317
Delaware1512
Butler1492
Jones1462
Madison1442
Winneshiek1441
Cedar1421
Clayton1393
Lyon1322
Hancock1292
Harrison1291
Cherokee1231
Winnebago1232
Pocahontas1192
Fayette1140
Mills1111
Kossuth1090
Page1050
Taylor1050
Grundy1041
Iowa1031
Cass1022
Palo Alto1020
Jefferson980
Calhoun972
Monona971
Sac970
Humboldt962
Osceola900
Union893
Monroe878
Mitchell860
Chickasaw790
Lucas794
Howard780
Worth730
Davis722
Montgomery664
Appanoose623
Fremont500
Keokuk471
Van Buren441
Greene430
Adair421
Ida350
Decatur320
Wayne312
Audubon301
Ringgold281
Adams200
Unassigned50
Rochester
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 86°
Mason City
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 89°
Albert Lea
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 89°
Austin
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 88°
Charles City
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 79°
Rain chances return tonight
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

08-21-2020 for bri

Image

Justice For Our Iowa Children March

Image

JB Midday Anchoring

Image

JB Midday Anchoring

Image

Million Dollar Shoot Out happening all weekend long

Image

Rochester community schools build relationships

Image

Seans Weather 8/21

Image

Rochester Grizzlies prep for main camp

Image

Community Conversation Reflects on George Floyd's Death

Image

City Launches Conservation Corps

Community Events