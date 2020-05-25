Loud Mouth Brass Band spreads cheer to residents in Slattery Park

ROCHESTER, Minnesota - The sounds of saxophones, drums and trumpets filled the air, entertaining residents on two and four legs.

The Loud Mouth Brass Band made their way around Slattery Park Monday, brining a positive message during a stressful and uncertain pandemic.

Caitlin Dooran and Cathy Clermont serve on the neighborhood's association board. They want a way to bring joy to residents.

"This is a way to bring music to the people without a confined space where everyone can stay on their porches and enjoy the sound," Clermont said.

"People come out on their porches and they smile and wave at their neighbors and everyone is just delighted," Dooran said.

Residents enjoyed being a part of the show.

"I think it's great and I'm glad the people are turning out and social distancing," Synneva Hicks said.

Each member of the band adhered to social distancing guidelines, playing at least six feet a apart. The parade was originally scheduled for this past Saturday, but was moved to Memorial day due to rain.