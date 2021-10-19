Lottery win lifts spirits

MASON CITY, Iowa - Getting a cup of coffee and a lottery ticket on your way into work in the morning is likely a routine for some. But for Alan Haubrich, that routine paid off...nearly $49,000 worth.

Haubrich, a retired Mason City Police investigator, is a regular at the North Federal Yes Way, grabbing coffee, chatting with friends, and buying an Iowa Lottery ticket.

"I go in there at 6:00, I'm usually there 'til about 10 'til 7, and I play the lottery on a regular basis."

When he found his InstaPlay ticket matched the two symbols needed, and was worth quite a bit of cash, $48,991 to be exact, he was immediately filled with purpose.

"I didn't think I'd win anything that large. But when I did, after I left there from coffee, I got to thinking of what I needed to do and that's exactly what I did."

That included a proper memorial for his wife Sandra, who passed away last month.

"With my wife passing, one of the first things I needed to do was get a memorial headstone."

Sandra is now in her final resting place at Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery. Haubrich believes his windfall may be linked to some intervention from up above.

"I think my wife was looking out for me...I really do."

Haubrich says he spent all of his earnings. In addition to the headstone, he spent the remainder of his earnings by paying off loan debt, as well as his house.