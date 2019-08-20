Clear

Loss in trust account tax case could cost Minnesota millions

A court defeat in a case over the way Minnesota taxed trust accounts in other states could end up costing about $130 million this budget cycle.

Posted: Aug 20, 2019 7:53 AM

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A court defeat in a case over the way Minnesota taxed trust accounts in other states could end up costing about $130 million this budget cycle.

The Minnesota Department of Revenue estimated it will have to repay about $67 million, plus interest, in rebates over the next two years for overtaxing some trust accounts. It also expects to collect about $34 million less per year in trust-related taxes.

Courts found the state's attempt to tax accounts in other states as "resident trusts" was unconstitutional, and the outcome became final this summer after the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear the case. Minnesota Public Radio News first reported about the exposure, which was revealed in recent bond-sale documents.

The Star Tribune reports the amount is a fraction of the state's two-year, $48 billion budget.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 70°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 68°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Rochester
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 63°
Tracking storm chances through the day
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

New Location for Rochester Warming Center

Image

Last Safe City Nights

Image

Sara's Daybreak Storm Update - 5:30AM Tuesday

Image

Sara's Daybreak Storm Update - Tuesday

Image

CTK: St. Charles

Image

CTK: Chatfield

Image

CTK: Dover-Eyota

Image

Snow and Ice removal

Image

Warming center has a new location

Image

City beach enhancement project

Community Events