ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A court defeat in a case over the way Minnesota taxed trust accounts in other states could end up costing about $130 million this budget cycle.
The Minnesota Department of Revenue estimated it will have to repay about $67 million, plus interest, in rebates over the next two years for overtaxing some trust accounts. It also expects to collect about $34 million less per year in trust-related taxes.
Courts found the state's attempt to tax accounts in other states as "resident trusts" was unconstitutional, and the outcome became final this summer after the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear the case. Minnesota Public Radio News first reported about the exposure, which was revealed in recent bond-sale documents.
The Star Tribune reports the amount is a fraction of the state's two-year, $48 billion budget.
Related Content
- Loss in trust account tax case could cost Minnesota millions
- Iowa State's marijuana shirt ban case costs school $1 million
- Flooding costs Nebraska $1.4B in losses, damages
- Southern Minnesota storm damage could cost $3M
- Minnesota lawmakers grapple with rising drug costs
- Minnesota lawmakers tackle rising drug costs
- Minnesota medical marijuana providers hopeful despite losses
- Facebook security breach impacts 50 million user accounts
- Minnesota lawmakers open discussions on high insulin costs
- Historic winter cost Minnesota around $130M; Iowa spent $46M