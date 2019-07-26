Looking into the need for new developments

CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa - With two hotel and convention centers planned for Cerro Gordo Co., is there a need to add them and can the area support them?

According to Clear Lake Chamber of Commerce's Director of Tourism Libbey Hohn, that answer is yes. She sees many requests for proposals that the city can't bid on because of the lack of facilities, or are already booked, and sees a growth pattern. According to the Iowa Department of Revenue, in FY2018, Clear Lake hotels collected about $418,000 in state tax, up from about $402,000 the previous year. In Mason City, it has ebbed and flowed: about $698,000 in state tax collected, down from $745,000 the previous year (though that number was an increase from $637,000 the year before).

Former Clear Lake mayor Kirk Kraft is now this year's president of the Clear Lake Auto Social Society (or CLASS) car club. With their annual cruise and carshow next weekend, they've had some issues with lodging for out-of-area guests, with some booking rooms as far away as Albert Lea and Charles City.

"All these events we do fill up, and sometimes people call us as the club and say, 'hey, are there any rooms around, can you point us in the right direction?'. That's why I say, 'you better book your room for next year on your way out the door.'"

And more beds are welcome.

"We invest in a lot of time and effort to develop the community and the events that go on, so we'd like to make sure that if we do invite people into town, that there's a place for them to stay."