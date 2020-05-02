Looking for something to do this weekend? How about cleaning up a lakeshore?

ALBERT LEA, Minnesota - You might be feeling anxious to get out of the house this weekend. And if you're looking for something to do, maybe cleaning up litter and trash may be up your alley.

This weekend, the Albert Lea Lakes Foundation and the Shell Rock River Watershed District is encouraging everyone to put on some gloves, pick up a bag and clean up the shoreline around the city's lakes. While there is a spring cleanup that draws a crowd annually, it's being done a little different this year, being a 'no contact' cleanup by encouraging people to maintain distance.

Laura Cunningham is the President of the Foundation, and knows the values lakes have on quality of life.

"This provides a benefit to the whole community to have a clean lakeshore that looks welcoming. And hopefully, your family continues to use the lakeshore throughout the summer as a place to have a picnic, go boating, go swimming, that sort of thing."

She points to the High School-aged Albert Lea Anglers who spent part of Friday picking up trash, and carrying on the need to preserve waterways and the environment.

"I think that the next generation of anglers that are coming up, they fully understand the effect they can have on wildlife by being irresponsible."

A dumpster is being provided at Frank Hall Park to throw whatever you find away.

Cunningham hopes to possibly have another lake clean up later this year, where a bigger gathering can happen.