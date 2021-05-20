Looking for a new challenge? Why not try fly fishing

LANESBORO, Minn. - Whether you're an angler looking for a new way to reel in a catch, or entirely new to the sport of fishing, you may not realize the many opportunities outside the Med City to try your hand at fly fishing.

Nestled along the main drag in Lanesboro you'll find Root River Rod Co., a fly fishing outfitter offering guided tours.

Owner Steve Sobieniak has decades of fly fishing experience and opened up his shop about 5-years ago.

"A fly rod allows you to cast these real light flies because all the weight is in the line. The lighter the fly the easier it is to cast," explained Sobieniak.

The Driftless Region of southeastern Minnesota offers a hidden gem for fly fishing.

"There are 70 streams here within 45 minutes of Lanesboro - with 100's of miles of easements," said Sobieniak.

With handcrafted bamboo rods, flies, waders, and much more you'll find everything you need at Root River Rod Co., for a day on the water.

If you're new to the sport you might be interested in taking a fly casting lesson.

Marlene Huston is a certified fly casting instructor, "I just got bored with spin fishing and I picked up a fly rod and I was hooked."

Huston is passionate about getting more women involved in fly fishing.

While she admittedly enjoys catching trout she also appreciates the time in nature.

"Just sitting on a bank and watching the water move. Listening to your surroundings and just seeing - I think some people forget that," said Huston.

The fly shop offers half or full-day guided tours.

Head Guide at Root River Rod Co., Lance Prado, is an avid angler.

"The best part about being a guide is teaching people how to fish and getting them outdoors. Seeing that reaction the first time they hook into a fish - you get to touch a trout, it's a very beautiful fish," explained Prado.

If you're interested in learning more about fly fishing Prado suggests watching some YouTube videos and of course heading out on the water with Root River Rod Co.