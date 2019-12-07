Looking back on nearly four decades in public service

MASON CITY, Iowa - A passion turned profession.

Mason City Deputy Chief of EMS Dave Johnson first became interested in the world of firefighting and paramedics through the TV show "Emergency".

"There were a lot of people at the time that were watching that show and getting into paramedicine. It was this emerging thing."

He would go on to the Army, where he went through basic training at Ft. Jackson, South Carolina, then trained as an Army combat medic at Fort Sam Houston in Texas. He would then be part of the Army Reserves until honorably discharged in 1988 as a Sergeant.

Outside of the Army, Johnson started as volunteer at the Charles City Fire Department and received his Firefighter I certification in the early 1980s, before becoming full-time in 1998, the same year he would complete Iowa Law Enforcement Academy Arson Investigation School. He would serve as a paramedic with the Dickinson County Hospital in Spirit Lake, the Clear Lake Fire Department, the Covenant Medical Center and Sartori Paramedics in Cedar Falls.

One day that sticks in his mind: September 11, 2001.

"The next year, after 9/11, we had a RAGBRAI group stop into Charles City, and several members of FDNY were riding on the RAGBRAI group. We got to hang out with them."

In 2002, he approached the BPOE (Elks) to work together to implement a series of fire prevention houses throughout Iowa, starting a long-standing effort by the Elks and Iowa Firefighters Association.

In 2004, Johnson became Mason City's first EMS captain, at the time when the Fire Department took over the operation of the city's ambulance service.

"It was prepared well for me by the department before I got here. It was my job to come over and lend a little experience and grow it."

Former Fire Chief Bob Platts says that Dave and his experience fit what they were looking for.

"He was a paramedic, plus he had some other degrees that was needed. He had the knowledge we needed to make a successful transition."

Now, after nearly four decades of public service, Johnson is retiring, with Friday being his last day. But before walking out the door for the final time, current and former co-workers, friends, family and community members came out to recognize his years in public service during a ceremony Friday afternoon. He says he's retiring at the right time.

"The right people are in the right positions, the morale is high. The staff that work here are very dedicated, highly trained. Everybody here's in it for the right reasons. That's what makes it a fun place to come to work."

His next gig? Lending his experience managing NIACC's EMS program, teaching the next generation of first responders.

As he's preparing to say goodbye, Johnson has some advice who are starting their careers protecting lives and property.

"It's a type of job that...when you're trying to get the job, there's a lot of hoops to jump through to get into it. But once you're in it, you can be set."

As for who will fill Johnson's shoes, Lt. Training Officer Carl Ginapp will be the next Deputy Chief of EMS.