Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Watch - Flash Flood Watch View Alerts

Looking back at some of the deadliest days for U.S. troops in Afghanistan

It was one of the deadliest days for U.S. troops in the country in the history of the 20-year conflict.

Posted: Aug 26, 2021 8:19 PM
Posted By: The Associated Press

The suicide bomber attack Thursday on crowds of Afghans flocking to Kabul’s airport killed at least 60 Afghans and 13 U.S. troops. It was one of the deadliest days for U.S. troops in the country in the history of the 20-year conflict.

Some of the deadliest days for U.S. troops in Afghanistan:

—Aug. 26, 2021: Two suicide bombers and gunmen attack crowds of Afghans flocking to Kabul’s airport in the waning days of an airlift for those fleeing the Taliban takeover. The attacks kill at least 60 Afghans and 13 U.S. troops.

—Dec. 21, 2015: A suicide attacker rams an explosives-laden motorcycle into a joint NATO-Afghan patrol, killing six American troops. The soldiers were targeted as they moved through a village near Bagram Airfield.

—Oct. 2, 2015: 11 people, including six U.S. service members, are killed when a U.S. Air Force C-130J transport plane crashes.

—Dec. 17, 2013: Six U.S. service members are killed when a helicopter crashes.

—May 4, 2013: Seven U.S. soldiers and a member of the NATO-led coalition are killed as the Taliban continued attacks as part of their spring offensive.

—March 11, 2013: A helicopter crash in southern Afghanistan kills five American service members. Two U.S. special operations forces were gunned down hours earlier in an insider attack by an Afghan policeman in eastern Afghanistan

—Aug. 6, 2011: A helicopter is shot down by an insurgent armed with a rocket-propelled grenade, killing 30 American troops and eight Afghans.

—May 26, 2011: Nine NATO service members are killed, including seven U.S. troops who died when a bomb exploded in a field where they were patrolling on foot.

—April 19, 2011: An Afghan officer kills eight U.S. airmen and one U.S. civilian during a routine meeting at an Afghan air force headquarters compound in Kabul.

—Aug. 27, 2010: Homemade bombs kill three U.S. troops in southern and eastern Afghanistan.

—June 8, 2010: Seven American troops, two Australians and a French Legionnaire are killed. A U.S. contractor training Afghan police also died in a suicide attack.

—Oct. 27, 2009: Eight American troops die in two separate bomb attacks in southern Afghanistan.

—Oct. 26, 2009: 11 American soldiers are killed in separate helicopter crashes. One chopper goes down in western Afghanistan, killing seven soldiers and three civilians working for the U.S. government. In a separate incident in the south, two other U.S. choppers collide while in flight, killing four American troops.

—Oct. 3, 2009: Eight U.S. soldiers are killed when their outpost in Kamdesh, Nuristan, is attacked by as many as 300 militants. Another soldier dies in Wardak province when a bomb detonates while he attempts to disarm it.

—July 13, 2008: Nine American soldiers are killed when their remote outpost in Wanat, Nuristan, is attacked by small-arms fire and rocket-propelled grenades. Another soldier dies in Kajaki Sofla when his vehicle strikes a roadside bomb.

—Feb. 18, 2007: A U.S. helicopter crashes in the Shahjoi district of Zabul province, killing eight American troops.

—May 5, 2006: 10 American soldiers die in a CH-47 Chinook helicopter crash during combat operations in eastern Afghanistan.

—June 28, 2005: 16 U.S. troops on a special forces helicopter are killed when their MH-47 Chinook helicopter is shot down by insurgents. Three U.S. sailors also die the same day.

—April 6, 2005: 15 U.S. service members and three American civilians are killed when their helicopter goes down in a sandstorm while returning to the main U.S. base at Bagram.

—Jan. 29, 2004: An explosion at a weapons cache kills eight U.S. soldiers.

—March 23, 2003: A U.S. Air Force helicopter on a mercy mission to help two injured Afghan children crashes in southeastern Afghanistan, killing all six people aboard.

—March 4, 2002: Seven American soldiers are killed when two helicopters come under fire.

—Jan. 9, 2002: A U.S. military refueling plane that was resupplying troops in Afghanistan crashes in Pakistan, killing all seven Marines aboard.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 640459

Reported Deaths: 7875
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1332531828
Ramsey55657922
Dakota49366484
Anoka45325470
Washington29005303
Stearns23569230
St. Louis19009324
Scott18505139
Wright17235157
Olmsted14568107
Sherburne1271198
Carver1131150
Rice8651113
Clay856792
Blue Earth807546
Crow Wing7247100
Kandiyohi708687
Chisago661555
Otter Tail622788
Benton607198
Goodhue515076
Mower512534
Winona503952
Douglas502383
Itasca482769
Isanti461568
McLeod457761
Morrison443362
Beltrami442866
Steele438319
Nobles424650
Polk403275
Becker402858
Freeborn382537
Lyon378254
Carlton371259
Pine353823
Nicollet348346
Mille Lacs331958
Brown324240
Le Sueur315429
Cass305334
Todd300733
Meeker282046
Waseca262023
Martin244633
Roseau219121
Wabasha21914
Dodge21223
Hubbard208041
Renville189346
Houston187816
Redwood185441
Fillmore173910
Cottonwood171324
Wadena170623
Faribault163822
Pennington163220
Chippewa161839
Sibley158510
Kanabec154529
Aitkin145937
Watonwan143310
Rock133919
Jackson130012
Pope12018
Pipestone119226
Yellow Medicine118820
Swift112518
Murray110910
Koochiching99719
Stevens96311
Marshall95018
Clearwater93318
Lake87721
Wilkin86114
Lac qui Parle78922
Big Stone6204
Grant6158
Lincoln6013
Mahnomen5959
Norman5809
Unassigned52193
Kittson50722
Red Lake4147
Traverse3965
Lake of the Woods3584
Cook1910

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 398025

Reported Deaths: 6207
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk62499655
Linn23295346
Scott21668252
Black Hawk18159328
Woodbury15980231
Johnson1554588
Dubuque14020217
Pottawattamie12196179
Dallas12085102
Story1135548
Warren628692
Webster5904102
Cerro Gordo5899100
Clinton585194
Des Moines534880
Sioux528974
Marshall524179
Muscatine5225107
Jasper479473
Wapello4662126
Lee459863
Buena Vista448540
Plymouth416582
Marion404880
Henry320839
Jones314357
Bremer307764
Carroll298152
Crawford297843
Boone288335
Benton281156
Washington278153
Dickinson258446
Mahaska250251
Kossuth234268
Jackson233143
Delaware224743
Clay224127
Tama223072
Buchanan215035
Hardin207645
Page206923
Winneshiek206037
Cedar205224
Fayette204843
Wright203940
Hamilton198952
Harrison188975
Butler182736
Madison181019
Clayton180858
Mills174724
Floyd173942
Cherokee168439
Poweshiek166736
Lyon165841
Allamakee162752
Iowa161124
Hancock159135
Winnebago154631
Jefferson151835
Calhoun150013
Cass147956
Grundy146034
Louisa140849
Emmet140341
Shelby140038
Franklin138723
Sac137720
Humboldt135226
Appanoose135149
Union132937
Mitchell132643
Chickasaw131917
Guthrie131132
Palo Alto118924
Clarke112524
Montgomery109638
Howard108922
Keokuk105732
Monroe105733
Ida100436
Davis95725
Adair91832
Pocahontas89322
Monona89132
Greene86011
Worth8478
Lucas83623
Osceola81417
Taylor69712
Decatur69410
Fremont69110
Van Buren63518
Ringgold60426
Wayne59223
Audubon56114
Adams3684
Unassigned70
Rochester
Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 69°
Mason City
Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 69°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Thunderstorms and heavy rainfall are likely Thursday into Friday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Just a dog? I think not.

Image

The road ahead for Afghanistan

Image

A look at the history of Med City railroads

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast

Image

Unemployment rate hovers at 4% in Iowa and Minnesota

Image

Mayo Clinic announces new partnership

Image

Local army veteran reacts to events in Afghanistan

Image

International Dog Day (Jeremy w/Sienna in the Four)

Image

Army Veterans Speak On Afghanistan

Image

International Dog Day

Community Events