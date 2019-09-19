Looking back at a soggy past 24 hours

It’s been a soggy past 24 hours with many locations receiving well over an inch of rain with some Flood Warnings and Watches being issued.

Find the latest watches and warnings here.

Some places - Charles City, Riceville and Harmony - eclipsed the three-inch mark.

Austin, Albert Lea, Preston and Rochester all received more than 1.5 inches.

[10:09 am] Some of the overnight rainfall totals were in the 5-7" range along the MN/IA border: pic.twitter.com/vGmB01rYXf — NWS La Crosse (@NWSLaCrosse) September 19, 2019

CUSTOM FORECAST: Current Conditions

MORE: Maps & Radars

ROAD CONDITIONS: Click Here

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Click Here

LIVE EYE: Tower Cams

SIGN UP: KIMT News 3 Email Newsletter

ALERTS: WeatherWarn

WEATHER APP: iOS | Android