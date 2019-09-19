Clear
Looking back at a soggy past 24 hours

Some places - Charles City, Riceville and Harmony - eclipsed the three-inch mark over a 24-hour period.

It’s been a soggy past 24 hours with many locations receiving well over an inch of rain with some Flood Warnings and Watches being issued.

Find the latest watches and warnings here. 

Austin, Albert Lea, Preston and Rochester all received more than 1.5 inches.

Rain and storms are possible the rest of the week
