Looking back at a soggy past 24 hours

It’s been a soggy past 24 hours with many locations receiving well over an inch of rain with some Flood Warnings and Watches being issued.
Some places - Charles City, Riceville and Harmony - eclipsed the three-inch mark.
Austin, Albert Lea, Preston and Rochester all received more than 1.5 inches.
[10:09 am] Some of the overnight rainfall totals were in the 5-7" range along the MN/IA border: pic.twitter.com/vGmB01rYXf
— NWS La Crosse (@NWSLaCrosse) September 19, 2019
