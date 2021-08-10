Looking back: It's been 1 year since a derecho tore through Iowa and left billions of dollars worth of damage

The damage swath from #August2020Derecho. The blue is 60 mph or greater, which covered at least 90,000 square miles.

Tuesday marks one year since a derecho tore through Iowa and left billions of dollars worth of damage in its wake.

The derecho covered around 770 miles over eight states and lasted 14 hours.

"One year ago, #Iowa was struck by a disastrous storm. While there’s still a long way to go for the many who were affected, the #derecho proved one thing we’ve always known: Iowans are resilient," Sen. Joni Ernst said Tuesday.

Four people were killed and multiple injuries were reported.

"The total damage is estimated to be over $11 billion, making the Midwest Derecho the costliest thunderstorm event in modern U.S. history," the National Weather Service said.

