Looking at what states have passed new voting laws in 2021

This AP digital embed map shows states that have passed laws in 2021 to increase the frequency or scale of voter roll maintenance to purge rolls of ineligible voters.
This map is current as of Aug. 31, 2021.
This map is current as of Aug. 31, 2021.
Data is updated nightly.
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Hennepin
|135612
|1838
|Ramsey
|56641
|929
|Dakota
|50199
|489
|Anoka
|46167
|473
|Washington
|29550
|304
|Stearns
|23950
|234
|St. Louis
|19315
|326
|Scott
|18828
|141
|Wright
|17640
|159
|Olmsted
|15036
|108
|Sherburne
|12927
|99
|Carver
|11561
|51
|Rice
|8777
|114
|Clay
|8701
|92
|Blue Earth
|8247
|47
|Crow Wing
|7412
|100
|Kandiyohi
|7210
|88
|Chisago
|6752
|56
|Otter Tail
|6358
|89
|Benton
|6141
|98
|Goodhue
|5278
|76
|Mower
|5258
|34
|Winona
|5214
|52
|Douglas
|5115
|83
|Itasca
|4934
|70
|Isanti
|4721
|69
|McLeod
|4694
|61
|Beltrami
|4622
|69
|Steele
|4592
|21
|Morrison
|4509
|62
|Nobles
|4321
|50
|Polk
|4120
|75
|Becker
|4089
|58
|Freeborn
|3987
|37
|Lyon
|3809
|54
|Carlton
|3754
|59
|Pine
|3620
|23
|Nicollet
|3557
|47
|Mille Lacs
|3398
|59
|Brown
|3310
|42
|Le Sueur
|3237
|29
|Cass
|3169
|34
|Todd
|3065
|33
|Meeker
|2901
|46
|Waseca
|2704
|23
|Martin
|2498
|33
|Wabasha
|2290
|4
|Dodge
|2245
|3
|Roseau
|2228
|21
|Hubbard
|2146
|41
|Houston
|1927
|16
|Renville
|1925
|46
|Redwood
|1886
|41
|Fillmore
|1790
|10
|Pennington
|1763
|20
|Cottonwood
|1734
|24
|Wadena
|1726
|23
|Faribault
|1683
|22
|Chippewa
|1649
|39
|Sibley
|1648
|10
|Kanabec
|1580
|29
|Aitkin
|1490
|38
|Watonwan
|1463
|10
|Rock
|1358
|19
|Jackson
|1318
|12
|Pope
|1240
|8
|Pipestone
|1203
|26
|Yellow Medicine
|1203
|20
|Swift
|1145
|18
|Murray
|1117
|10
|Koochiching
|1032
|19
|Stevens
|987
|11
|Marshall
|966
|18
|Clearwater
|962
|18
|Lake
|886
|21
|Wilkin
|874
|14
|Lac qui Parle
|810
|22
|Big Stone
|640
|4
|Mahnomen
|627
|9
|Grant
|626
|8
|Lincoln
|611
|4
|Norman
|595
|9
|Kittson
|509
|22
|Unassigned
|492
|93
|Red Lake
|445
|7
|Traverse
|403
|5
|Lake of the Woods
|368
|4
|Cook
|198
|0
Data is updated nightly.
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Polk
|63926
|659
|Linn
|23994
|349
|Scott
|22060
|254
|Black Hawk
|18512
|330
|Woodbury
|16215
|232
|Johnson
|15885
|89
|Dubuque
|14164
|217
|Pottawattamie
|12473
|180
|Dallas
|12293
|102
|Story
|11512
|48
|Warren
|6441
|92
|Webster
|6016
|102
|Cerro Gordo
|5996
|100
|Clinton
|5961
|95
|Des Moines
|5507
|80
|Marshall
|5370
|79
|Muscatine
|5344
|107
|Sioux
|5332
|74
|Jasper
|4882
|75
|Lee
|4752
|69
|Wapello
|4750
|127
|Buena Vista
|4591
|40
|Plymouth
|4216
|82
|Marion
|4168
|81
|Henry
|3273
|39
|Jones
|3184
|58
|Bremer
|3131
|65
|Crawford
|3077
|43
|Carroll
|3043
|53
|Boone
|2936
|36
|Benton
|2899
|56
|Washington
|2859
|53
|Dickinson
|2605
|46
|Mahaska
|2571
|52
|Kossuth
|2375
|68
|Jackson
|2365
|43
|Clay
|2284
|27
|Delaware
|2277
|43
|Tama
|2261
|73
|Buchanan
|2218
|35
|Page
|2129
|23
|Hardin
|2125
|46
|Cedar
|2095
|24
|Wright
|2091
|40
|Fayette
|2089
|44
|Winneshiek
|2086
|37
|Hamilton
|2031
|52
|Harrison
|1924
|75
|Madison
|1849
|19
|Butler
|1847
|36
|Clayton
|1839
|58
|Floyd
|1784
|42
|Mills
|1780
|24
|Cherokee
|1714
|39
|Poweshiek
|1708
|36
|Lyon
|1685
|41
|Allamakee
|1666
|52
|Iowa
|1656
|24
|Hancock
|1619
|35
|Winnebago
|1575
|31
|Jefferson
|1566
|37
|Calhoun
|1552
|13
|Grundy
|1502
|34
|Cass
|1496
|56
|Louisa
|1450
|49
|Shelby
|1428
|39
|Emmet
|1426
|41
|Franklin
|1424
|23
|Sac
|1394
|20
|Appanoose
|1391
|49
|Humboldt
|1391
|26
|Mitchell
|1359
|43
|Union
|1358
|37
|Chickasaw
|1336
|18
|Guthrie
|1320
|32
|Palo Alto
|1217
|24
|Clarke
|1159
|24
|Montgomery
|1123
|38
|Howard
|1106
|22
|Keokuk
|1083
|32
|Monroe
|1072
|33
|Ida
|1015
|37
|Davis
|977
|25
|Adair
|927
|32
|Monona
|916
|32
|Pocahontas
|912
|23
|Worth
|893
|8
|Greene
|884
|11
|Lucas
|853
|23
|Osceola
|822
|17
|Taylor
|709
|12
|Decatur
|708
|10
|Fremont
|700
|10
|Van Buren
|660
|18
|Wayne
|616
|23
|Ringgold
|611
|26
|Audubon
|566
|14
|Adams
|373
|4
|Unassigned
|8
|0