The latest: Looking at COVID-19 deaths by county and the races impacted most

The U.S. death toll from COVID-19 is nearing 600,000. The following digital embed tracks U.S. death milestones over time and an interactive timeline scrubber allows you to reveal cumulative deaths onto a county map.
The following digital embed tracks U.S. death milestones over time and an interactive timeline scrubber allows you to reveal cumulative deaths onto a county map.
The U.S. death toll from COVID-19 is nearing 600,000. The following digital embed tracks U.S. death milestones over time and an interactive timeline scrubber allows you to reveal cumulative deaths onto a county map.
Data is updated nightly.
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Hennepin
|124765
|1771
|Ramsey
|52437
|895
|Dakota
|46772
|469
|Anoka
|42693
|458
|Washington
|27391
|290
|Stearns
|22545
|224
|St. Louis
|18120
|311
|Scott
|17536
|134
|Wright
|16400
|148
|Olmsted
|13386
|102
|Sherburne
|11994
|94
|Carver
|10658
|48
|Clay
|8254
|92
|Rice
|8186
|110
|Blue Earth
|7623
|43
|Crow Wing
|6811
|94
|Kandiyohi
|6671
|85
|Chisago
|6191
|52
|Otter Tail
|5856
|84
|Benton
|5827
|98
|Goodhue
|4833
|73
|Douglas
|4753
|81
|Mower
|4707
|33
|Winona
|4608
|51
|Itasca
|4586
|63
|Isanti
|4395
|64
|McLeod
|4291
|61
|Morrison
|4243
|61
|Nobles
|4079
|50
|Beltrami
|4069
|60
|Steele
|3974
|16
|Polk
|3888
|72
|Becker
|3865
|55
|Lyon
|3638
|53
|Carlton
|3525
|56
|Freeborn
|3468
|32
|Pine
|3350
|23
|Nicollet
|3309
|45
|Mille Lacs
|3114
|54
|Brown
|3078
|40
|Le Sueur
|2971
|25
|Todd
|2856
|32
|Cass
|2855
|32
|Meeker
|2630
|42
|Waseca
|2378
|23
|Martin
|2349
|32
|Roseau
|2107
|21
|Wabasha
|2078
|3
|Hubbard
|1960
|41
|Dodge
|1877
|3
|Renville
|1823
|46
|Redwood
|1763
|38
|Houston
|1740
|16
|Cottonwood
|1671
|24
|Wadena
|1624
|22
|Fillmore
|1574
|10
|Faribault
|1543
|19
|Chippewa
|1538
|38
|Pennington
|1538
|20
|Kanabec
|1468
|28
|Sibley
|1468
|10
|Aitkin
|1386
|37
|Watonwan
|1358
|9
|Rock
|1287
|19
|Jackson
|1226
|12
|Pipestone
|1166
|26
|Yellow Medicine
|1149
|20
|Pope
|1129
|6
|Murray
|1070
|10
|Swift
|1069
|18
|Koochiching
|946
|17
|Stevens
|924
|11
|Clearwater
|890
|16
|Marshall
|887
|17
|Wilkin
|831
|12
|Lake
|829
|20
|Lac qui Parle
|756
|22
|Big Stone
|604
|4
|Grant
|593
|8
|Lincoln
|584
|3
|Mahnomen
|566
|9
|Norman
|547
|9
|Kittson
|490
|22
|Unassigned
|480
|93
|Red Lake
|401
|7
|Traverse
|375
|5
|Lake of the Woods
|345
|3
|Cook
|172
|0
Data is updated nightly.
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Polk
|58186
|638
|Linn
|21181
|339
|Scott
|20287
|246
|Black Hawk
|16065
|312
|Woodbury
|15227
|230
|Johnson
|14605
|85
|Dubuque
|13496
|211
|Dallas
|11284
|99
|Pottawattamie
|11214
|173
|Story
|10708
|48
|Warren
|5835
|91
|Clinton
|5613
|93
|Cerro Gordo
|5531
|93
|Sioux
|5169
|74
|Webster
|5144
|94
|Muscatine
|4875
|106
|Marshall
|4863
|76
|Des Moines
|4669
|70
|Wapello
|4333
|122
|Buena Vista
|4261
|40
|Jasper
|4208
|72
|Plymouth
|4029
|81
|Lee
|3817
|56
|Marion
|3659
|76
|Jones
|3008
|57
|Henry
|2941
|37
|Bremer
|2877
|60
|Carroll
|2867
|52
|Boone
|2683
|34
|Crawford
|2678
|40
|Benton
|2587
|55
|Washington
|2567
|51
|Dickinson
|2493
|44
|Mahaska
|2322
|51
|Jackson
|2252
|42
|Clay
|2165
|27
|Kossuth
|2161
|66
|Tama
|2116
|71
|Delaware
|2109
|43
|Winneshiek
|1977
|35
|Page
|1945
|22
|Buchanan
|1930
|33
|Cedar
|1920
|23
|Hardin
|1873
|44
|Fayette
|1864
|43
|Wright
|1859
|40
|Hamilton
|1817
|51
|Harrison
|1799
|73
|Clayton
|1710
|57
|Butler
|1659
|35
|Madison
|1645
|19
|Mills
|1633
|24
|Floyd
|1630
|42
|Cherokee
|1593
|38
|Lyon
|1588
|41
|Poweshiek
|1569
|36
|Allamakee
|1526
|52
|Hancock
|1501
|34
|Iowa
|1498
|24
|Winnebago
|1443
|31
|Cass
|1392
|55
|Calhoun
|1389
|13
|Grundy
|1371
|33
|Emmet
|1358
|41
|Jefferson
|1335
|35
|Shelby
|1315
|37
|Sac
|1307
|20
|Union
|1299
|35
|Louisa
|1297
|49
|Appanoose
|1290
|49
|Mitchell
|1266
|43
|Chickasaw
|1245
|17
|Franklin
|1233
|23
|Guthrie
|1230
|32
|Humboldt
|1195
|26
|Palo Alto
|1136
|23
|Howard
|1050
|22
|Montgomery
|1036
|38
|Clarke
|1009
|24
|Keokuk
|964
|32
|Monroe
|962
|30
|Unassigned
|954
|0
|Ida
|915
|35
|Adair
|873
|32
|Pocahontas
|858
|22
|Davis
|852
|25
|Monona
|829
|31
|Osceola
|790
|16
|Greene
|780
|11
|Lucas
|779
|23
|Worth
|759
|8
|Taylor
|667
|12
|Fremont
|626
|9
|Decatur
|615
|9
|Ringgold
|563
|24
|Van Buren
|563
|18
|Wayne
|544
|23
|Audubon
|529
|10
|Adams
|344
|4