Looking ahead: Solidarity ride for assaulted biker

Just weeks after a female biker was assaulted, the biking community is coming together to say no more.

Posted: Apr. 18, 2019 12:54 PM
Posted By: Annalisa Pardo

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The advocacy group, We Bike Rochester, is hosting a solidarity ride on Thursday to stand up against assaults on bikers.

“We want people to feel safe. So, we want to do this as support for those who aren't feeling quite so safe,” Barbara Beck with We Bike Rochester said.

The community bike ride is a response to the recent assault on a female biker near the Mayo Civic Center.

“This is unacceptable. We should be able to ride safely on the trails and on the streets on the Rochester,” Beck said.

The group is promoting safe biking especially as Rochester pushes to become a more bike friendly community and get more people cycling as their mode of transportation.

As more people get biking, Beck said more lights on bike paths can help keep cyclists safe.

She also said the more people biking, the safer people will feel.

“A huge, huge thing would be just for more people to get out on their bikes. There is really safety in numbers in this case,” she said.

Everyone in the community is invited to participate in the solidarity ride.

It is an about 5.5 mile ride starting at Cambria and ending at Little Thistle brewing. It starts at 7pm.

