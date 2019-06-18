Looking ahead: Rochester holds rally for Sudan

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The country of Sudan continues to face turmoil as citizens protest for a democratic government.

The country is under harsh rule despite the president, who was in power for decades, was ousted. A military group now ruling the country is responsible for killing 100 people and wounding many more after attacking a democratic demonstration in early June.

The chaos in Sudan is being felt all the way in Rochester. Through a translator, Ayid Mohamed of Rochester, told KIMT his brother was shot and killed in Sudan by a military member, for no apparent reason.

He said the military member was arrested but quickly let off the hook, leaving Mohamed without his brother and justice for his murder. He said it's important to share this story.

"He said because it hurts," Mohamed said through the translator. "He said it's hard to imagine someone young, in his twenties, he's unarmed, to be approached in his own home, he's not doing anything, and to just die like that. And even when you know the person who killed him, nothing happens. He said wants people to help get this to stop, to stop the killing in Sudan."

Abubakar Khalifa lives in Rochester and explains how the political climate in Sudan affects him every day.

"I have family members who are protesting all the time, young men and young women. They were participating in the sit in. And I'm very worried. I have to call them every day to know that they're alive," he said.

Razan Khalifa is Sudanese and moved to Rochester in 2002. She said she's constantly on her phone to make sure one of her family members still living in Sudan doesn't suffer the same fate as Mohamed's brother.

"It's hard to get a hold of them. And when you speak to your family, the noise that you hear, it sounds like popcorn. Boom, boom, boom, boom, boom," she said. "It's ridiculous."

That's why she's organizing a rally in Rochester. She's encouraging people to attend the Stand For Sudan rally to help raise awareness and take action against injustice.

"We're teachers, physicians neighbors, we're your neighbors," she said. "We work in Rochester, we have friends in Rochester, this is our second home. So it's important for us to feel like people care."

At the rally people will get educated on what's happening in Sudan and learn how to help.

It's happening from 3:30pm-6pm at Peace Plaza on Tuesday, June 18.