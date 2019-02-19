Looking ahead: RPS board decides if it should reinstate the Community Focus Team

ROCHESTER, Minn. – It’s a big night for racial equality at the Rochester Public School board meeting on Monday, Feb. 19.

The board is getting an update on discipline data, after it was discovered schools were disciplining students of color differently and at higher rates than white students.

But the board also is deciding on whether it should reinstate the Community Focus Team.

The group is mostly made up of parents and community members with some staff. It was created four years ago after the Office of Civil Rights revealed glaring problems in equality in RPS.

The CFT spent last year focusing on how it will operate and bring equality to the district. On Monday, it’s asking to be reinstated to get that work done.

First off, the group is changing its name to RPS Racial Equity Advisory Team, or REAT, so there is no confusion on what they do.

According to the school board agenda, if reinstated, the group plans to get more student participation and increase its community engagement to give voices to the voiceless in the RPS community.

“It's one thing to ask people to come to our meetings and say hey we're here...it's a completely different thing to say we're doing due diligence to make sure we're connecting with the right people in the community who haven't had that voice,” Kamau Wilkins, a member of CFT/REAT, said.

He’s optimistic about the board’s decision.

“The face of our school board is focused on racial inequity, equity in general in our district. I want to think positively, he said.

It doesn’t cost anything to join REAT, people can simply come to the meetings. If reinstated, it also doesn’t cost the district any money. If REAT does need resources like money or a space to gather, the district can help upon request.

Read more about the task force on the school board agenda, here.

The school board meeting will be Monday, February 19, at the Edison Administration Building. It starts at 5:30pm.