Looking ahead: Open House #3 for North Broadway Reconstruction Project

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Thursday will be another step forward for Rochester’s North Broadway Reconstruction Project.

People can come to an open house to learn about the latest updates for the project, scheduled to begin in 2019.

The city told KIMT there are no changes to the layout of the plan, known as Option 2C, approved by City Council in June, but there are some updates to the final design of the project.

Mike Fish is the owner of The Gingerbread House Bakery, which sits on North Broadway. He plans on going to the meeting because the construction will directly impact his business. Heading into the open house, he has one concern.

“What's the final bill going to be? We're just running things really tight so we're struggling a bit already then to have to go into this, we're just going to need to have plenty of support to stay afloat,” Fish said.

He said he needs to plan for 18 months of disruption, which includes one of his two business entrances being closed, taking down his business sign, and lending his parking lot to construction equipment.

Fish hopes this open house will help him prepare for all these temporary changes.

“How we can change our business model to move away to the retail and maybe do a little more wholesale, just to see how we can navigate through these difficulties,” he said.

Fish said he’s happy with the communication from the city regarding all pieces of this project. He will also get financially compensated for potential business lost during construction time.

Thursday’s open house will be at 125 Live from 5-7pm.

To learn more about the project click here.