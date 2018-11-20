Clear

Looking ahead: Meet the final two candidates for Rochester's newest position

The city makes the call on who gets the job, but public feedback on the candidates is considered.

Posted: Nov. 20, 2018 8:12 AM
Posted By: Annalisa Pardo

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The City of Rochester wants citizens feedback on two candidates for its newest open position, Director of the Community Development Department. 

The person in this role would lead Rochester's newest departement. As director, the person would help local businesses improve and help city departments work better, together. 

"The vision is to be the most innovative planning services department in the nation so this person will really be a critical part in getting to that reality," Jenna Bowman, with the City of Rochester, said. 

The two candidates are Cindy Steinhauser and Tracy Steinkruger. Steinhauser is the City Manager for Frankfort, Kentucky. Steinkruger is the Planning Manager in San Gabriel, California. 

Bowman said both candidates have a wealth of knowledge for a position like this. The city decides who gets the job but community input is considered in the decision. 

"It's an additional step for the community to give their feedback on the candidates knowing that this positionwill have a large amount of engagement for different people in the community," she said. 

People can meet the candidates at the Rochester Arts Center from 4-5:30pm on Tuesday, November 20. 

