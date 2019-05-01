Clear
Looking ahead: Cradle2Career gives second community report

Parents can learn about data of student learning gaps in Rochester schools, share challenges their students may have, and help brainstorm solutions.

Posted: May. 1, 2019 8:08 AM
Posted By: Annalisa Pardo

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Wednesday night is all about getting students the help they need now to have a successful future.

The relatively new, community-wide initiative uses data and community partners to intervene when a child needs help learning to ensure a strong path to a successful career.

On Wednesday, Cradle2Career will share its data with parents and community members. But, they also want to hear stories from parents about their students’ learning and challenges.

“As parents, we get kind of into our own rhythm of our own kids, and I would say we're responsible for all of our kids,” Julie Brock, Executive Director of Career2Cradle, said. “We really need to look at the individual needs of our kids so that every single one of them gets what they need so they can be successful. And there's room, we need a whole community to do this, so please come to the table.”

Some of the data to be discussed at the interactive meeting shows the gaps English learners experience.

“Are we setting them up for success? Are we setting them up for a healthy community for all? I don't think so. I think we can do better,” Brock said.

She argues the more people who come to the meeting and share their stories, the better solutions they can create to close learning gaps.

“This is a community-wide initiative. We are all responsible for our vision. Our vision is a healthy community for all. We can’t do that alone and we can’t do that unless we get input from the community,” Brock said.

The meeting is from 4-6pm on Wednesday, May 1, at John Marshall High School. Child care is available for parents if needed.

To register for a ticket, click here.

To learn more about Cradle2Career, click here.

