Looking ahead: Constituents want Hagedorn to listen up

ROCHESTER, Minn. – As congress convenes on Thursday, the grassroots organization Indivisible Rochester is hosting an event with its own way of welcoming Hagedorn to office.

Along with other Indivisible chapters around the country, the group is calling the Capitol, sending letters, and posting on social media, urging Hagedorn to support the bill H.R.1.

The bill addresses voting, campaign finance laws, and ethics. For example, it aims to make same day voting registration legal in every state and to require presidents to release their tax returns.

Pernell Meier is with the organization and said while some of these issues don’t specifically apply to the Rochester area, it’s important to support people who are facing these issues around the nation.

“Democracy is vital to the functioning of our country and we need that infrastructure, that support to make democracy as functional as it can be,” she said.

In an email to KIMT, Rep. Hagedorn said: “As provisions of H.R. 1 are formally introduced and considered, I will review the legislation and offer my views.”

Specific to the Rochester chapter, the group is also asking the congressman-elect for something a little more unusual. They want him to unblock them on Twitter.

The group said Hagedorn blocked many of them after the campaign was over, including Meier. She said she prides herself on respectful, political dialogue but was blocked after tweeting at Hagedorn a couple times.

“I was really offended by it. I thought this is...this is morally questionable that you are going to block your constituents,” she said.

In the same email to KIMT mentioned earlier, Hagedorn said:

“Our official Congressional Twitter account will likely be made active in the near future. There are plenty of avenues for constituents to formally offer their views to Members of Congress: U.S. mail, email, telephone, in person meetings, etc. Our office will not be responding to constituents via Twitter.”

Indivisible Rochester’s event is on Thursday, January 3, from 6:30-8pm at 12 Elton Hills Dr NW, Rochester, MN.