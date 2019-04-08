Looking ahead: Community meeting about affordable housing

ROCHESTER, Minn. – On Monday, April 8, people will get to learn more about how the City of Rochester and DMC plan to address the affordable housing crisis.

The meeting is hosted by the community action group, In The City For Good, which has invited Councilmember, Nick Campion, to be the guest speaker.

“It’s a good roundtable discussion opportunity for people to ask questions and really get some behind-the-scenes talk with our speakers,” Helen Laack, In The City For Good member, said.

She encourages everyone to come to the meeting, saying the issue impacts everyone in the community.

“It may not affect you right now, you don't think. But, it's very likely that someone you know and love will be affected by it or is being affected by it right now,” she said. “We do not want to be a city where the people we rely on the most...the policemen the firemen, the teachers, the nurses, can't afford to live here. That's not the kind of city we want.”

In the City for Good has affordable housing meetings on the second Monday of every month. The April 7 meeting is at the United Way building from 7-8:30pm.