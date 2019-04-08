Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Looking ahead: Community meeting about affordable housing

Rochester Councilmember, Nick Campion, is this month’s guest speaker.

Posted: Apr. 7, 2019 10:47 PM
Posted By: Annalisa Pardo

ROCHESTER, Minn. – On Monday, April 8, people will get to learn more about how the City of Rochester and DMC plan to address the affordable housing crisis.

The meeting is hosted by the community action group, In The City For Good, which has invited Councilmember, Nick Campion, to be the guest speaker.

“It’s a good roundtable discussion opportunity for people to ask questions and really get some behind-the-scenes talk with our speakers,” Helen Laack, In The City For Good member, said.

She encourages everyone to come to the meeting, saying the issue impacts everyone in the community.

“It may not affect you right now, you don't think. But, it's very likely that someone you know and love will be affected by it or is being affected by it right now,” she said. “We do not want to be a city where the people we rely on the most...the policemen the firemen, the teachers, the nurses, can't afford to live here. That's not the kind of city we want.”

In the City for Good has affordable housing meetings on the second Monday of every month. The April 7 meeting is at the United Way building from 7-8:30pm.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 43°
Albert Lea
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 46°
Austin
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 46°
Charles City
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 42°
Rochester
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 37°
Tracking a well above average start to the work week followed by a rain/snow system for the midweek.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Statewide Day of Prayer for Flood Recovery

Image

Affordable housing community meeting

Image

Motorcycle Expo in North Iowa

Image

Carpool Week kicks off in Rochester

Image

NIACC drops conference doubleheader

Image

NIACC sweeps Northeast CC

Image

Waldorf baseball sweeps presentation

Image

GHV soccer falls to Spirit Lake

Image

NIACC baseball defeats RCTC

Image

Preparing for natural disaster rescues

Community Events