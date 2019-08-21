Clear
Looking ahead: City of Eyota asking for public's input on property sale

To sell or not to sell? That's the question the city wants community members to help decide.

Posted: Aug 21, 2019 7:41 AM
Posted By: Annalisa Pardo

EYOTA, Minn. - The City of Eyota is asking the public's opinion on possibly selling a senior living center it owns in town. 

The city has owned the center, "Arbor Gardens," since it was built in 2003. On Wednesday, August 21, it's holding a public hearing to get community members' input on if the city should sell it or not. 

"We have to have a public hearing to get the public's input because the citizens in town actually own Arbor Gardens," Eyota Mayor Tony Nelson said. 

He said one benefit of selling the property would be tax dollars. Right now, the city pays taxes on the property to Olmsted County. If a nonprofit or private business took over the senior center, then that organization would pay taxes to the city. 

He also notes that while Arbor Gardens hasn't posed serious financial setbacks in the past, if some shortfall were to happen, it would be on the city and its funds to fix it. 

"If the city's running it and for some reason there's a big shortfall, we'll have to pull out of our city's funds, which will then impact taxpayers directly for the next year," Mayor Nelson said. 

The city can't comment on how much Arbor Gardens will be sold for. 

After the public hearing, the issue will go to Eyota's Economic Development Authority and then to City Council. Mayor Nelson hopes to have a final decision in the next couple of months. 

Wednesday's public hearing is at the American Legion at 6pm. 

